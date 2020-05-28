All apartments in Lomita
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

24319 Narbonne Ave O

24319 Narbonne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

24319 Narbonne Avenue, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Great Lomita 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 280715

Spacious and Special - Generous living room with easy care plank flooring, convenient kitchen with new stainless steel gas stove and washer/dryers hook-ups, separate dining space. Comfortable bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans. Custom paint colors and designer fixtures finish it off. Carport parking with storage. Great location, close to Torrance Crossroads, Rolling Hills Center and Del Amo Mall.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have any available units?
24319 Narbonne Ave O doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have?
Some of 24319 Narbonne Ave O's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24319 Narbonne Ave O currently offering any rent specials?
24319 Narbonne Ave O is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24319 Narbonne Ave O pet-friendly?
Yes, 24319 Narbonne Ave O is pet friendly.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O offer parking?
Yes, 24319 Narbonne Ave O offers parking.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24319 Narbonne Ave O offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have a pool?
No, 24319 Narbonne Ave O does not have a pool.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have accessible units?
No, 24319 Narbonne Ave O does not have accessible units.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have units with dishwashers?
No, 24319 Narbonne Ave O does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24319 Narbonne Ave O have units with air conditioning?
No, 24319 Narbonne Ave O does not have units with air conditioning.

