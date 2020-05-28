24319 Narbonne Ave O

Amenities
Great Lomita 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 280715
Spacious and Special - Generous living room with easy care plank flooring, convenient kitchen with new stainless steel gas stove and washer/dryers hook-ups, separate dining space. Comfortable bedrooms with large closets and ceiling fans. Custom paint colors and designer fixtures finish it off. Carport parking with storage. Great location, close to Torrance Crossroads, Rolling Hills Center and Del Amo Mall.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280715
Property Id 280715
