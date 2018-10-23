2414 W. 248th St

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

XTRA LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Lomita. New wood floors throughout entry room and kitchen. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Large bonus room. Extremely large backyard great for gardening and entertaining. Large driveway and garage with plenty of space for parking. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.



(RLNE5694538)