2414 W. 248th St

XTRA LARGE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE - For rent is a newly renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath house located in Lomita. New wood floors throughout entry room and kitchen. Recently remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops. Large bonus room. Extremely large backyard great for gardening and entertaining. Large driveway and garage with plenty of space for parking. If you have any questions or if you would like to set an appointment you can reach KNM Property Management at 424-404-0803.
(RLNE5694538)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
