Lomita, CA
2228 254th Street
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:02 AM

2228 254th Street

2228 254th St · No Longer Available
Location

2228 254th St, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
This charming two bedroom, one bath cottage is located on a quiet street very close to the Lomita post office. It has hardwood flooring, and a look of a fireplace.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2228 254th Street have any available units?
2228 254th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
Is 2228 254th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2228 254th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2228 254th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2228 254th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2228 254th Street offer parking?
No, 2228 254th Street does not offer parking.
Does 2228 254th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2228 254th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2228 254th Street have a pool?
No, 2228 254th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2228 254th Street have accessible units?
No, 2228 254th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2228 254th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2228 254th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2228 254th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2228 254th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

