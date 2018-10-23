All apartments in Lomita
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N

2110 Palos Verdes Drive North · No Longer Available
Location

2110 Palos Verdes Drive North, Lomita, CA 90717
Rancho Palos Verdes

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2 bedroom PLUS office! Move right in to this spacious, bright & airy condo. HUGE private storage room. 2 covered parking spaces, central air confitioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have any available units?
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
Is 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N offers parking.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have a pool?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have accessible units?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N has units with air conditioning.
