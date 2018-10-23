Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:57 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N
2110 Palos Verdes Drive North
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
2110 Palos Verdes Drive North, Lomita, CA 90717
Rancho Palos Verdes
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
This is a 2 bedroom PLUS office! Move right in to this spacious, bright & airy condo. HUGE private storage room. 2 covered parking spaces, central air confitioning
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have any available units?
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lomita, CA
.
Is 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
2110 Palos Verdes Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lomita
.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N offer parking?
Yes, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N offers parking.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have a pool?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have accessible units?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2110 Palos Verdes Drive N has units with air conditioning.
