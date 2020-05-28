Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lomita
Find more places like 2017 263rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lomita, CA
/
2017 263rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2017 263rd St
2017 263rd Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lomita
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
2017 263rd Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4528142)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2017 263rd St have any available units?
2017 263rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lomita, CA
.
What amenities does 2017 263rd St have?
Some of 2017 263rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2017 263rd St currently offering any rent specials?
2017 263rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 263rd St pet-friendly?
No, 2017 263rd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lomita
.
Does 2017 263rd St offer parking?
No, 2017 263rd St does not offer parking.
Does 2017 263rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 263rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 263rd St have a pool?
No, 2017 263rd St does not have a pool.
Does 2017 263rd St have accessible units?
No, 2017 263rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 263rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 263rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 263rd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 263rd St does not have units with air conditioning.
