Lomita, CA
1956 252nd Street
Last updated September 26 2019 at 7:27 AM

1956 252nd Street

1956 252nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1956 252nd Street, Lomita, CA 90717
Lomita

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large 5 bed / 4 bath single family residence!!!
2 bed / 2bath on the main floor and 3 bed / 2bath on the 2nd floor. Central AC & Heat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1956 252nd Street have any available units?
1956 252nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lomita, CA.
What amenities does 1956 252nd Street have?
Some of 1956 252nd Street's amenities include dishwasher, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1956 252nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1956 252nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1956 252nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1956 252nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lomita.
Does 1956 252nd Street offer parking?
No, 1956 252nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 1956 252nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1956 252nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1956 252nd Street have a pool?
No, 1956 252nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1956 252nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1956 252nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1956 252nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1956 252nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1956 252nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1956 252nd Street has units with air conditioning.
