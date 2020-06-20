All apartments in Loma Linda
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

24663 Barton Rd

24663 Barton Road · (626) 688-1413
Location

24663 Barton Road, Loma Linda, CA 92354

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 24663 Barton Rd · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1194 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
across the street from Loma Linda University - https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_1oLZhFOi_VjY9UH4FIR8h_GdScVNcCx/view?usp=drivesdk

Huge yard, in quite cul-de-sac,
Spacious 1194 SF house, laminated floor, updated open kitchen, Fire place, attached garage

we are looking for house hold income of $6,000 per month. Credit over 675, no Eviction record, no collection record, no bankruptcy record.

For special showing please text Patsy 626-673-5344 DRE 01126323
Real Property Management Fairmate

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4362395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24663 Barton Rd have any available units?
24663 Barton Rd has a unit available for $1,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Loma Linda, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loma Linda Rent Report.
What amenities does 24663 Barton Rd have?
Some of 24663 Barton Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24663 Barton Rd currently offering any rent specials?
24663 Barton Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24663 Barton Rd pet-friendly?
No, 24663 Barton Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loma Linda.
Does 24663 Barton Rd offer parking?
Yes, 24663 Barton Rd does offer parking.
Does 24663 Barton Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24663 Barton Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24663 Barton Rd have a pool?
No, 24663 Barton Rd does not have a pool.
Does 24663 Barton Rd have accessible units?
No, 24663 Barton Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 24663 Barton Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 24663 Barton Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
