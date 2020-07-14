All apartments in Livermore
Briarwood Apartments

3819 East Ave · (224) 427-3433
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3819 East Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
Jensen Tract

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 32 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,049

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 25 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,169

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 13 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,184

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Briarwood Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
carport
cc payments
hot tub
key fob access
package receiving
smoke-free community
Briarwood offers two-bedroom apartment homes for rent in Livermore, California. Each recently renovated apartment home is complete with ceramic tile floors, double pane windows, carpeting, and an all-electric kitchen. Our gated community amenities include a large swimming pool, assigned parking, 2 laundry facilities, package service, and on-site maintenance and management for your everyday needs. Walk to schools or downtown! We are located just 2 miles to I-580 making us a great place for commuters! Call today for a tour of your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $850 (OAC)
Move-in Fees: $250 Holding Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Contact for Details.
Parking Details: One assigned covered parking space, additional: uncovered $25, covered $40 per mo.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Briarwood Apartments have any available units?
Briarwood Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Briarwood Apartments have?
Some of Briarwood Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Briarwood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Briarwood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Briarwood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Briarwood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Briarwood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Briarwood Apartments offers parking.
Does Briarwood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Briarwood Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Briarwood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Briarwood Apartments has a pool.
Does Briarwood Apartments have accessible units?
No, Briarwood Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Briarwood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Briarwood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Briarwood Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Briarwood Apartments has units with air conditioning.
