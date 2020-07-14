All apartments in Livermore
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:57 PM

Alderwood Park

Open Now until 5pm
277 Junction Ave · (626) 414-5226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

277 Junction Ave, Livermore, CA 94550
Northside Livermore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 285G · Avail. now

$2,034

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit 277B · Avail. now

$2,109

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alderwood Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
cable included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
internet access
parking
carport
cc payments
package receiving
smoke-free community
Alderwood Park Apartment Homes is located in Livermore, CA. Each of our 2-bedroom apartment homes features a modern kitchen with electric appliances including microwave, and granite countertops. Each apartment home includes a washer, dryer, window coverings, ceiling fan, carpet, and a private balcony. Living at Alderwood Park the utilities are paid and you’ll have access to set up cable and satellite.

Our residents can take advantage of the community conveniences such as controlled access, easy freeway access, public transportation, and onsite package service. Some of our amenities include a laundry facility, a beautiful courtyard, extra storage and we accept online credit card payments. Our friendly and professional onsite Manager and Maintenance team are on site. We look forward to making Alderwood Park Apartments your new home. Call us today and schedule a tour today, we look forward to meeting you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 14 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $950 On Approved Credit
Move-in Fees: $250 is holding deposit but we collect that at the beginning of the app process
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: 1 parking per unit 2nd parking is whatever unassigned parking is available.
Storage Details: Storage units are $15/month under carports.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alderwood Park have any available units?
Alderwood Park has 2 units available starting at $2,034 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Alderwood Park have?
Some of Alderwood Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alderwood Park currently offering any rent specials?
Alderwood Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alderwood Park pet-friendly?
No, Alderwood Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does Alderwood Park offer parking?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers parking.
Does Alderwood Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alderwood Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alderwood Park have a pool?
No, Alderwood Park does not have a pool.
Does Alderwood Park have accessible units?
No, Alderwood Park does not have accessible units.
Does Alderwood Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alderwood Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Alderwood Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Alderwood Park has units with air conditioning.
