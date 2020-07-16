All apartments in Livermore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

588 Alameda Dr.

588 Alameda Drive · (925) 200-6922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

588 Alameda Drive, Livermore, CA 94551
Summerset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 588 Alameda Dr. · Avail. Aug 1

$2,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft



Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
588 Alameda Dr. Available 08/01/20 Livermore 3 Br., 2 Ba. Near Top Rated Elemantary School & Easy FWY Access -
Available: 08/01/2020 -
3 Bed / 2 BA -
Property: Single Family -
SF: 1130 -
Year built: 1969 -
Garage: Yes, 2 Car -
Rent: $2750 -
Security Deposit: $4125 -
Pets: No Pets -
Refrigerator: No -
Washer / Dryer: No, Hook ups in Garage -
Smoking: No -

Due to COVID19 Restrictions & for more information please contact Agent Helia Fletcher 925 999 0948 Asst. to Daisy Borba Lic. #01355084, Broker Russell E Gross, R.E. Inc. BRE #01270957

Livermore, Single Story 3Bedroom, 2 bath home is very Light and Clean, with a Lovely back yard. Great Location, Close to Highly Rated Elementary School and Easy Freeway Access.

Please contact tenant Daisy Borba 925 200 6922 for showing

(RLNE4627472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

