Livermore, CA
1377 Lillian St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

1377 Lillian St

1377 Lillian Street · (925) 580-9829
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1377 Lillian Street, Livermore, CA 94550
Wagner Farms

Price and availability

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled inside and out. You will feel like you are walking through a model home with all the upgrades this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2,102 sqft home has to offer. You will be, ?Wowed? even before you step foot in this house. Extra wide drive way with path to front door, lush green lawn with black sleight chips, ties in perfectly with the exterior paint. When you do step inside you will immediately notice the open concept and vaulted ceilings. This brand-new kitchen has plenty of storage, slow closing drawers, modern backsplash, engineered quartz counter tops and an extra-large center island, creating the ideal space for preparing your meals while you entertain. The fireplace in your family room is one that you will want to cozy up to any time of year. Just off the kitchen you will find your living room which leads to your backyard. This yard is very large, private and waiting for you to add your personal touches. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, modern windows and closets that have motion sensor lights. Walk-in master closet features cedar flooring. Master bathroom has all the bells and whistles, ambient lighting below the cabinets, slow closing drawers, quartz counter tops, backsplash, sleek white and gray tiled shower and heated flooring. The list of upgrades just keeps going. If you?re looking for a home in an established neighborhood and all the updates then look no further because this one has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1377 Lillian St have any available units?
1377 Lillian St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Livermore, CA.
Is 1377 Lillian St currently offering any rent specials?
1377 Lillian St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1377 Lillian St pet-friendly?
No, 1377 Lillian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Livermore.
Does 1377 Lillian St offer parking?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not offer parking.
Does 1377 Lillian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1377 Lillian St have a pool?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not have a pool.
Does 1377 Lillian St have accessible units?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1377 Lillian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1377 Lillian St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1377 Lillian St does not have units with air conditioning.
