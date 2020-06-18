1377 Lillian St

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled inside and out. You will feel like you are walking through a model home with all the upgrades this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath 2,102 sqft home has to offer. You will be, ?Wowed? even before you step foot in this house. Extra wide drive way with path to front door, lush green lawn with black sleight chips, ties in perfectly with the exterior paint. When you do step inside you will immediately notice the open concept and vaulted ceilings. This brand-new kitchen has plenty of storage, slow closing drawers, modern backsplash, engineered quartz counter tops and an extra-large center island, creating the ideal space for preparing your meals while you entertain. The fireplace in your family room is one that you will want to cozy up to any time of year. Just off the kitchen you will find your living room which leads to your backyard. This yard is very large, private and waiting for you to add your personal touches. Upstairs you will find the bedrooms, modern windows and closets that have motion sensor lights. Walk-in master closet features cedar flooring. Master bathroom has all the bells and whistles, ambient lighting below the cabinets, slow closing drawers, quartz counter tops, backsplash, sleek white and gray tiled shower and heated flooring. The list of upgrades just keeps going. If you?re looking for a home in an established neighborhood and all the updates then look no further because this one has it all.