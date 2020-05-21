All apartments in Linda
5526 Ravine Court

5526 Ravine · (530) 674-2780
Location

5526 Ravine, Linda, CA 95901

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2781 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4bedroom 3bathroom two-story home is located in the Edgewater Community and just a short walk to schools and parks. This amazing home offers a living room, family room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets and all the appliances, formal dining room, two bedrooms, and full bath are located downstairs, large loft, the master bedroom has a great bonus room for an office or nursery, interior laundry with washer & dryer, large covered patio the yard space is filled with an assortment of well-maintained fruit trees, fresh herbs, and beautiful plants. Two-car garage Owner pays landscape service. Sorry, No Pets Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5526 Ravine Court have any available units?
5526 Ravine Court has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5526 Ravine Court have?
Some of 5526 Ravine Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5526 Ravine Court currently offering any rent specials?
5526 Ravine Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5526 Ravine Court pet-friendly?
No, 5526 Ravine Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Linda.
Does 5526 Ravine Court offer parking?
Yes, 5526 Ravine Court does offer parking.
Does 5526 Ravine Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5526 Ravine Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5526 Ravine Court have a pool?
No, 5526 Ravine Court does not have a pool.
Does 5526 Ravine Court have accessible units?
No, 5526 Ravine Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5526 Ravine Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5526 Ravine Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5526 Ravine Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5526 Ravine Court has units with air conditioning.
