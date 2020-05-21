5526 Ravine Court

Amenities

This 4bedroom 3bathroom two-story home is located in the Edgewater Community and just a short walk to schools and parks. This amazing home offers a living room, family room with fireplace, open kitchen with granite counters, upgraded cabinets and all the appliances, formal dining room, two bedrooms, and full bath are located downstairs, large loft, the master bedroom has a great bonus room for an office or nursery, interior laundry with washer & dryer, large covered patio the yard space is filled with an assortment of well-maintained fruit trees, fresh herbs, and beautiful plants. Two-car garage Owner pays landscape service. Sorry, No Pets Please.