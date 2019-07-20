All apartments in Lennox
4321 Lennox Boulevard
Last updated July 20 2019 at 6:58 AM

4321 Lennox Boulevard

4321 Lennox Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4321 Lennox Boulevard, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Bachelor unit. Full bathroom, small kitchenette area. Wood laminate flooring. Next door to Lennox Sheriff station. 2 doors down to Lennox library. Within walking distance to grocery stores, 7 eleven, restaurants, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have any available units?
4321 Lennox Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
Is 4321 Lennox Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Lennox Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 Lennox Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lennox.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard offer parking?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have a pool?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 Lennox Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
