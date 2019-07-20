Bachelor unit. Full bathroom, small kitchenette area. Wood laminate flooring. Next door to Lennox Sheriff station. 2 doors down to Lennox library. Within walking distance to grocery stores, 7 eleven, restaurants, schools, etc.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 Lennox Boulevard have any available units?
4321 Lennox Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
Is 4321 Lennox Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
4321 Lennox Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.