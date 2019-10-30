All apartments in Lennox
Find more places like 10216-10300 Felton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lennox, CA
/
10216-10300 Felton Avenue
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

10216-10300 Felton Avenue

10216 Felton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10216 Felton Ave, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Newly Renovated One Bedroom - Newly Renovated One bedroom in town now available!!

Are you looking for an upgraded apartment with all the essentials you need to make this your new sweet home?
Floors, premium laminated floors, Light fixtures, Granite countertop, double-pane windows, Stove and fridge included as well as plenty of closet space.

We have a seasonal professional onsite Manager that keeps the property sparkling clean!

Fantastic location to call home!
Exit Century of the 405 FWY.10,105,90 are call just minutes away.
Connect to local bus lines 117, 740
Minutes from Hollywood Park Casino, LAX, Lennox and Siminski Parks and Dockweiler State Beach Park.

Spacious apartment with wonderful natural light!

Great location, walking distance to park, local Schools and a lot more!

Consider: $1400 monthly Rent
$1400 Security Deposit O.A.C
1 Bedroom + Bath
Professional on Site Manager
Shared laundry room Onsite parking!!
Thank you for your interest in this one bedroom.

This building requires 650+ credit score.
No Pets.
Parking options.
No more than two 18+ individuals to reside
Set an appointment to see the apartment by replying to this email.
Apply online, at our website link below.

https://atlasrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/cc700b74-720b-4df3-b760-658b700fbdd4

No pets allowed TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT Alexus

Text: 818-971-9332

Don't miss out on this charming home and call us today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5119634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have any available units?
10216-10300 Felton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have?
Some of 10216-10300 Felton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10216-10300 Felton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10216-10300 Felton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10216-10300 Felton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue offers parking.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have a pool?
No, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10216-10300 Felton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10216-10300 Felton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAHawthorne, CAInglewood, CADel Aire, CAEl Segundo, CAGardena, CAManhattan Beach, CA
Westmont, CALawndale, CACulver City, CARedondo Beach, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAHermosa Beach, CAMarina del Rey, CACarson, CACompton, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWest Carson, CABeverly Hills, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles