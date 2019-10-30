10216-10300 Felton Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities granite counters range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pet friendly

Newly Renovated One Bedroom - Newly Renovated One bedroom in town now available!!



Are you looking for an upgraded apartment with all the essentials you need to make this your new sweet home?

Floors, premium laminated floors, Light fixtures, Granite countertop, double-pane windows, Stove and fridge included as well as plenty of closet space.



We have a seasonal professional onsite Manager that keeps the property sparkling clean!



Fantastic location to call home!

Exit Century of the 405 FWY.10,105,90 are call just minutes away.

Connect to local bus lines 117, 740

Minutes from Hollywood Park Casino, LAX, Lennox and Siminski Parks and Dockweiler State Beach Park.



Spacious apartment with wonderful natural light!



Great location, walking distance to park, local Schools and a lot more!



Consider: $1400 monthly Rent

$1400 Security Deposit O.A.C

1 Bedroom + Bath

Professional on Site Manager

Shared laundry room Onsite parking!!

Thank you for your interest in this one bedroom.



This building requires 650+ credit score.

No Pets.

Parking options.

No more than two 18+ individuals to reside

Set an appointment to see the apartment by replying to this email.

Apply online, at our website link below.



https://atlasrealestate.appfolio.com/listings/detail/cc700b74-720b-4df3-b760-658b700fbdd4



Text: 818-971-9332



(RLNE5119634)