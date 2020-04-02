10130 S Inglewood Ave 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool

Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Community Pool - Property Id: 212115



Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated shower. Community pool for all residents. One assigned carport space included. Onsite coin laundry for tenants. Unit is close to the 405 and 105 freeways, LAX, The Forum, schools, and much more.



Qualifications include:

-Minimum FICO score of 650

-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount



Open house:

Saturday, March 21st 2pm-3pm



Questions? Call 310-359-3917

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212115

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5502117)