Lennox, CA
10130 S Inglewood Ave 7
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

10130 S Inglewood Ave 7

10130 South Inglewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10130 South Inglewood Avenue, Lennox, CA 90304

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom/1 Bath with Community Pool - Property Id: 212115

Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Updated shower. Community pool for all residents. One assigned carport space included. Onsite coin laundry for tenants. Unit is close to the 405 and 105 freeways, LAX, The Forum, schools, and much more.

Qualifications include:
-Minimum FICO score of 650
-Income put be at least 2.5x the rent amount

Open house:
Saturday, March 21st 2pm-3pm

Questions? Call 310-359-3917
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/212115
Property Id 212115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5502117)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have any available units?
10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lennox, CA.
What amenities does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have?
Some of 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 currently offering any rent specials?
10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 pet-friendly?
No, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lennox.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 offer parking?
Yes, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 offers parking.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have a pool?
Yes, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 has a pool.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have accessible units?
No, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10130 S Inglewood Ave 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
