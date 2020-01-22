Located near schools and shopping. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features stove, dishwasher, central AC/heat, small back patio and on-site laundry room. Water, sewer and garbage are included. No Pets. Available Now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have any available units?
1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemoore, CA.
What amenities does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have?
Some of 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.