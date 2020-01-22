All apartments in Lemoore
1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A
Last updated January 22 2020 at 4:38 AM

1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A

1424 North Lemoore Avenue · (559) 584-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1424 North Lemoore Avenue, Lemoore, CA 93245

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
Located near schools and shopping. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home features stove, dishwasher, central AC/heat, small back patio and on-site laundry room. Water, sewer and garbage are included. No Pets. Available Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have any available units?
1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemoore, CA.
What amenities does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have?
Some of 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A currently offering any rent specials?
1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A pet-friendly?
No, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemoore.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A offer parking?
No, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A does not offer parking.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have a pool?
No, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A does not have a pool.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have accessible units?
No, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A does not have accessible units.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A has units with dishwashers.
Does 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1424 N. Lemoore Ave #A has units with air conditioning.
