Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Cozy 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment - Property Id: 265453



This spacious and well maintained 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment has Brand NEW carpet and is ready for move-in. Kitchen equipped with electric oven/stovetop, refrigerator and an eating area. Wall heat and A/C and full tub/shower unit in bathroom. Your unit has an assigned parking area and the complex is gated for extra security. There is also a separate laundry room on site for all tenants. NO pets and NO smoking in this unit. Tenant pays gas & electric. Owner pays W,S & G. Northpoint charges a 1 time documentation fee of $149. Must have good rental history and a minimum credit score of 650. Must see property before applying. Apply at www.northpointam.com. There is a $40 application fee per adult. Call Scott (916) 475-3187 to view.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/265453

Property Id 265453



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5717490)