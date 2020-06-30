All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 8116 Golden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
8116 Golden
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM

8116 Golden

8116 Golden Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

8116 Golden Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8116 Golden have any available units?
8116 Golden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 8116 Golden currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Golden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Golden pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Golden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 8116 Golden offer parking?
Yes, 8116 Golden offers parking.
Does 8116 Golden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 Golden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Golden have a pool?
No, 8116 Golden does not have a pool.
Does 8116 Golden have accessible units?
No, 8116 Golden does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Golden have units with dishwashers?
No, 8116 Golden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8116 Golden have units with air conditioning?
No, 8116 Golden does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College