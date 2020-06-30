Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
8116 Golden
Last updated January 4 2020 at 2:59 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8116 Golden
8116 Golden Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
8116 Golden Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove
Amenities
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8116 Golden have any available units?
8116 Golden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lemon Grove, CA
.
Is 8116 Golden currently offering any rent specials?
8116 Golden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8116 Golden pet-friendly?
No, 8116 Golden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove
.
Does 8116 Golden offer parking?
Yes, 8116 Golden offers parking.
Does 8116 Golden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8116 Golden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8116 Golden have a pool?
No, 8116 Golden does not have a pool.
Does 8116 Golden have accessible units?
No, 8116 Golden does not have accessible units.
Does 8116 Golden have units with dishwashers?
No, 8116 Golden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8116 Golden have units with air conditioning?
No, 8116 Golden does not have units with air conditioning.
