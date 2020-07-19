Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
7908 Broadway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7908 Broadway
7908 Broadway
Location
7908 Broadway, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove
Amenities
patio / balcony
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7908 Broadway have any available units?
7908 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lemon Grove, CA
.
Is 7908 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
7908 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7908 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 7908 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove
.
Does 7908 Broadway offer parking?
No, 7908 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 7908 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7908 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7908 Broadway have a pool?
No, 7908 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 7908 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 7908 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 7908 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 7908 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7908 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 7908 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
