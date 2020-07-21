All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit
Last updated March 8 2020 at 6:26 AM

7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit

7524 Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7524 Pacific Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Beautifully renovated Lemon Grove property ready to call home! This property has been completely updated with a new kitchen, all new bathroom, new carpet, freshly painted interior and exterior. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home features a large back yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large gated backyard for pets. Gated parking to secure your car. Newer stainless steel appliances included washer and dryer. House is ready to live in.
This Quiet neighborhood is centrally located near shops, restaurants within walking distance. Minutes to Downtown San Diego and Schools! Easy access to I-94 freeway and greater San Diego. Mature citrus and shade trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have any available units?
7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have?
Some of 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit currently offering any rent specials?
7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit pet-friendly?
Yes, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit is pet friendly.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit offer parking?
Yes, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit offers parking.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have a pool?
No, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit does not have a pool.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have accessible units?
No, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit does not have accessible units.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have units with dishwashers?
No, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit have units with air conditioning?
No, 7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLemon Grove 2 Bedroom Apartments
Lemon Grove Apartments with ParkingLemon Grove Dog Friendly Apartments
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CACarlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CATemecula, CAPoway, CA
Santee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CACoronado, CABostonia, CASolana Beach, CABonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CAFallbrook, CAFairbanks Ranch, CACasa de Oro-Mount Helix, CALake San Marcos, CALakeside, CADel Mar, CAWinter Gardens, CALa Presa, CAImperial Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College