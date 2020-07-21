7524 Pacific Avenue - Front Unit

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Beautifully renovated Lemon Grove property ready to call home! This property has been completely updated with a new kitchen, all new bathroom, new carpet, freshly painted interior and exterior. This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home features a large back yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Large gated backyard for pets. Gated parking to secure your car. Newer stainless steel appliances included washer and dryer. House is ready to live in.

This Quiet neighborhood is centrally located near shops, restaurants within walking distance. Minutes to Downtown San Diego and Schools! Easy access to I-94 freeway and greater San Diego. Mature citrus and shade trees.