3525 Grove St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM

3525 Grove St.

3525 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

3525 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gated, single level, Trolley and freeway access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3525 Grove St. have any available units?
3525 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3525 Grove St. have?
Some of 3525 Grove St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3525 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Grove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 3525 Grove St. offer parking?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Grove St. have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Grove St. has a pool.
Does 3525 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Grove St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not have units with air conditioning.
