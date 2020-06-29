Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 3525 Grove St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
3525 Grove St.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 11:14 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3525 Grove St.
3525 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3525 Grove Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove
Amenities
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Gated, single level, Trolley and freeway access.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3525 Grove St. have any available units?
3525 Grove St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lemon Grove, CA
.
What amenities does 3525 Grove St. have?
Some of 3525 Grove St.'s amenities include dishwasher, pool, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3525 Grove St. currently offering any rent specials?
3525 Grove St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3525 Grove St. pet-friendly?
No, 3525 Grove St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove
.
Does 3525 Grove St. offer parking?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not offer parking.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3525 Grove St. have a pool?
Yes, 3525 Grove St. has a pool.
Does 3525 Grove St. have accessible units?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3525 Grove St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3525 Grove St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3525 Grove St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Similar Pages
Lemon Grove 1 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Lemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Temecula, CA
Encinitas, CA
Poway, CA
Santee, CA
National City, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Solana Beach, CA
Coronado, CA
Alpine, CA
Rancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CA
Bostonia, CA
Bonita, CA
Rancho Santa Fe, CA
Lake San Marcos, CA
Winter Gardens, CA
Imperial Beach, CA
Del Mar, CA
Fallbrook, CA
La Presa, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
Cuyamaca College
San Diego City College
Palomar College
San Diego Mesa College