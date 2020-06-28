All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 3254 Buena Vista Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
3254 Buena Vista Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

3254 Buena Vista Ave

3254 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3254 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs two bedroom one bath unit. Small complex. Stove and refrigerator included. Hardwood floors. Laundry room on site. Off street parking space for one car. Close to 94 Freeway.

(RLNE5134414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
3254 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 3254 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3254 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College