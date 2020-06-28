Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
3254 Buena Vista Ave
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3254 Buena Vista Ave
3254 Buena Vista Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3254 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs two bedroom one bath unit. Small complex. Stove and refrigerator included. Hardwood floors. Laundry room on site. Off street parking space for one car. Close to 94 Freeway.
(RLNE5134414)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
3254 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lemon Grove, CA
.
What amenities does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 3254 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3254 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3254 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3254 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lemon Grove
.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3254 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3254 Buena Vista Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3254 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3254 Buena Vista Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
