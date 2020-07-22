2680 Buena Vista Ave

Amenities

SOLAR! A/C! Upgraded Single Story Home - PETS WELCOME!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave

- Full-size Washing Machine

- Full-size Dryer

- Water Softener

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Open Floor Plan

- Dual Pane Windows

- Granite Countertops

- Upgraded Kitchen

- Upgraded Fixtures

- Deck

- Drought Tolerant Landscaping

- Living Room



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: Private Driveway,

Street

HOA NAME: N/A

YEAR BUILT: 1945

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: By the fence, 2680

FLOOD ZONE: NO



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit

- Tenant to pay for solar lease/monthly usage, water, trash, sewer, SDGE, cable, internet

- Owner is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



