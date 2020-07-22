All apartments in Lemon Grove
2680 Buena Vista Ave

2680 Buena Vista Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2680 Buena Vista Avenue, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
SOLAR! A/C! Upgraded Single Story Home - PETS WELCOME!!! - LOOK NO FURTHER!!!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Appliances: Refrigerator in Kitchen, Single Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave
- Full-size Washing Machine
- Full-size Dryer
- Water Softener
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Open Floor Plan
- Dual Pane Windows
- Granite Countertops
- Upgraded Kitchen
- Upgraded Fixtures
- Deck
- Drought Tolerant Landscaping
- Living Room

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: Private Driveway,
Street
HOA NAME: N/A
YEAR BUILT: 1945
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: By the fence, 2680
FLOOD ZONE: NO

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent and/or pet deposit
- Tenant to pay for solar lease/monthly usage, water, trash, sewer, SDGE, cable, internet
- Owner is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5183848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have any available units?
2680 Buena Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have?
Some of 2680 Buena Vista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2680 Buena Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2680 Buena Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2680 Buena Vista Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2680 Buena Vista Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2680 Buena Vista Ave offers parking.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2680 Buena Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 2680 Buena Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 2680 Buena Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2680 Buena Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2680 Buena Vista Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2680 Buena Vista Ave has units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

