2131 Berry St

Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in. Upstairs second bedroom has open park-like valley view. Tenant gets 2 parking permit for 1 assigned parking and extra first-come-first-serve spot. Rent includes water/sewer, trash pick up, and full use of community pool. Small pet up to 30 Lb is allowed with pet deposit.