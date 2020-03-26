All apartments in Lemon Grove
2131 Berry St
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:23 PM

2131 Berry St

2131 Berry Street · (619) 405-6655
Location

2131 Berry Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 870 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Charming townhome in quiet neighborhood is up for rent! This 2 Bed 1 bath 2 story unit has new carpet, fresh paint, brand new tub/shower, full sized washer and dryer, fully fenced 200 SqFt private patio and ready to move-in. Upstairs second bedroom has open park-like valley view. Tenant gets 2 parking permit for 1 assigned parking and extra first-come-first-serve spot. Rent includes water/sewer, trash pick up, and full use of community pool. Small pet up to 30 Lb is allowed with pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2131 Berry St have any available units?
2131 Berry St has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2131 Berry St have?
Some of 2131 Berry St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2131 Berry St currently offering any rent specials?
2131 Berry St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2131 Berry St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2131 Berry St is pet friendly.
Does 2131 Berry St offer parking?
Yes, 2131 Berry St does offer parking.
Does 2131 Berry St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2131 Berry St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2131 Berry St have a pool?
Yes, 2131 Berry St has a pool.
Does 2131 Berry St have accessible units?
No, 2131 Berry St does not have accessible units.
Does 2131 Berry St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2131 Berry St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2131 Berry St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2131 Berry St does not have units with air conditioning.
