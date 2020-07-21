1941 La Corta Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool table putting green garage

Renovated 3 Bedroom House in Lemon Grove - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house has been well maintained and comes with a couple really neat bonus features - a pool table and a putting green!



Over 1550 square feet of updated space including a renovated kitchen with granite counters & backsplash, abundant wood cabinets, and stainless appliances (fridge, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher).

Wood and tile flooring throughout is easy to keep clean (with carpet in the bedrooms only).

Central Heat and Air Conditioning and dual pane windows for ideal climate control.

There is a formal dining room in addition to a living room.

The add-on rooms at the back of the house feature a pool table and a large laundry room complete with washer and dryer!

A well designed backyard includes a putting green, patio area and a storage shed.

All bedrooms have ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom is large and has a renovated master bathroom with tiled shower.

The 2 car garage has lots of built-in shelves and cabinets for storage and a second fridge (non-warranted).

Gardener Included

Up to 2 pets OK, 50 lbs max.



Equal Housing Opportunity



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-Signers



