Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:53 AM

1941 La Corta Street

1941 La Corta Street
Location

1941 La Corta Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
putting green
garage
Renovated 3 Bedroom House in Lemon Grove - This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house has been well maintained and comes with a couple really neat bonus features - a pool table and a putting green!

Over 1550 square feet of updated space including a renovated kitchen with granite counters & backsplash, abundant wood cabinets, and stainless appliances (fridge, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher).
Wood and tile flooring throughout is easy to keep clean (with carpet in the bedrooms only).
Central Heat and Air Conditioning and dual pane windows for ideal climate control.
There is a formal dining room in addition to a living room.
The add-on rooms at the back of the house feature a pool table and a large laundry room complete with washer and dryer!
A well designed backyard includes a putting green, patio area and a storage shed.
All bedrooms have ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. The master bedroom is large and has a renovated master bathroom with tiled shower.
The 2 car garage has lots of built-in shelves and cabinets for storage and a second fridge (non-warranted).
Gardener Included
Up to 2 pets OK, 50 lbs max.

Equal Housing Opportunity

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords
5) No Co-Signers

(RLNE5464057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1941 La Corta Street have any available units?
1941 La Corta Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
What amenities does 1941 La Corta Street have?
Some of 1941 La Corta Street's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1941 La Corta Street currently offering any rent specials?
1941 La Corta Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1941 La Corta Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1941 La Corta Street is pet friendly.
Does 1941 La Corta Street offer parking?
Yes, 1941 La Corta Street offers parking.
Does 1941 La Corta Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1941 La Corta Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1941 La Corta Street have a pool?
No, 1941 La Corta Street does not have a pool.
Does 1941 La Corta Street have accessible units?
No, 1941 La Corta Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1941 La Corta Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1941 La Corta Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1941 La Corta Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1941 La Corta Street has units with air conditioning.
