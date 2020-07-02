All apartments in Lemon Grove
Find more places like 1680 Taft Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lemon Grove, CA
/
1680 Taft Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:54 PM

1680 Taft Street

1680 Taft Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lemon Grove
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1680 Taft Street, Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Lemon Grove

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!

This beautiful Lemon Grove home has lots of charm, it features original hardwood floors, a separate dining area with built-in corner cabinets & french doors. The home has a large living room with decorative fireplace. There is a small privately enclosed backyard that will be perfect for your small dog.

This quaint property is tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Lemon Grove. Mature landscaping provides excellent shade from the summer heat and a large common yard gives residents added room & privacy.

There are two houses on the property which are each rented separately. The front house is the only upcoming vacancy and is a 2bdr/1bath and a separate structure from the rear house, so no shared walls.

The property is located across the street from Monterey Heights Elementary School and a short drive from downtown Lemon Grove, Sprout's and freeway access.

Please drive by the property to see where your new home could be located.

Pets are allowed with additional deposit (breed restrictions apply); maximum of 2 pets.

***Before calling, please review our rental criteria.

Rental Criteria:
-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more
-good credit
-5yrs good rental history
-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord

Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.
www.flyingdogenterprises.com
(619) 698-7520
BRE #01004279

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,240, Available 6/24/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1680 Taft Street have any available units?
1680 Taft Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lemon Grove, CA.
Is 1680 Taft Street currently offering any rent specials?
1680 Taft Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1680 Taft Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1680 Taft Street is pet friendly.
Does 1680 Taft Street offer parking?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not offer parking.
Does 1680 Taft Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1680 Taft Street have a pool?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not have a pool.
Does 1680 Taft Street have accessible units?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1680 Taft Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1680 Taft Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1680 Taft Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Celsius
100 Citronica Ln
Lemon Grove, CA 91945
Hillside Terrace
3262 College Pl
Lemon Grove, CA 91945

Similar Pages

Lemon Grove 1 BedroomsLemon Grove 2 Bedrooms
Lemon Grove 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLemon Grove Apartments with Gym
Lemon Grove Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College