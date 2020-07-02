1680 Taft Street

Amenities

Non-Smoking/No Vaping/No e-cigarette Property!



This beautiful Lemon Grove home has lots of charm, it features original hardwood floors, a separate dining area with built-in corner cabinets & french doors. The home has a large living room with decorative fireplace. There is a small privately enclosed backyard that will be perfect for your small dog.



This quaint property is tucked away in a residential neighborhood in Lemon Grove. Mature landscaping provides excellent shade from the summer heat and a large common yard gives residents added room & privacy.



There are two houses on the property which are each rented separately. The front house is the only upcoming vacancy and is a 2bdr/1bath and a separate structure from the rear house, so no shared walls.



The property is located across the street from Monterey Heights Elementary School and a short drive from downtown Lemon Grove, Sprout's and freeway access.



Please drive by the property to see where your new home could be located.



Pets are allowed with additional deposit (breed restrictions apply); maximum of 2 pets.



***Before calling, please review our rental criteria.



Rental Criteria:

-must have gross income of at least 2.5 times the rent or more

-good credit

-5yrs good rental history

-No Evictions or debt owed to prior landlord



Flying Dog Enterprises, Inc.

www.flyingdogenterprises.com

(619) 698-7520

BRE #01004279



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,290, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,240, Available 6/24/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

