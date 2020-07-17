Rent Calculator
4748 W 169th Street
4748 W 169th Street
4748 W 169th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
4748 W 169th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable rear cottage approximately 600 sq ft. i remodeled kitchen , bath, new carpet and some windows, will be ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4748 W 169th Street have any available units?
4748 W 169th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
Is 4748 W 169th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4748 W 169th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 W 169th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4748 W 169th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawndale
.
Does 4748 W 169th Street offer parking?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have a pool?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have accessible units?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
