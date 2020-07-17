All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4748 W 169th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4748 W 169th Street
Last updated May 15 2019 at 5:44 PM

4748 W 169th Street

4748 W 169th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4748 W 169th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable rear cottage approximately 600 sq ft. i remodeled kitchen , bath, new carpet and some windows, will be ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4748 W 169th Street have any available units?
4748 W 169th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4748 W 169th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4748 W 169th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4748 W 169th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4748 W 169th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4748 W 169th Street offer parking?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have a pool?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have accessible units?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4748 W 169th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4748 W 169th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Galleria
4546 West 173rd Street
Lawndale, CA 90260

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with ParkingLawndale Dog Friendly Apartments
Lawndale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CA
South Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CAAgoura Hills, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAArtesia, CAOak Park, CASeal Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles