4736 W 163rd Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful and Spacious 3-Bedroom Townhouse Style Unit in Lawndale - This large DUPLEX built in 1989 is located in the highly sought after area of Lawndale which is only minutes from Redondo Beach, Manhattan Beach , El Camino College 405 Freeway.



3 Bedrooms

2 1/2 Baths

Split-Level unit

Approx. 1632 Sq. Ft.

Water Proof laminate planks throughout unit

Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave included

Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space

Walk-in Closet in master bedroom!

Laundry hookups available inside

Tandem Garage+ 1 (3 Total)

Fireplace

Private Patio

Owner pays Trash and Gardener

**Applicants must have renter's insurance**

Lease duration: Minimum 1 Year



Cross Streets: S. Manhattan Beach Blvd. and E. Inglewood Ave.

Nearby access to 405 Fwy and less than 15 minutes away from Manhattan Beach Pier

Minutes away from South Bay Galleria Mall, dining, and entertainment venues.



Apply Online Today

R.E.M.S. Inc.

2461 W. 208th St. Ste.#100 Torrance, CA 90501

(310) 793-9500

www.wemanageproperty.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4430077)