4732 W 160th St.
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

4732 W 160th St.

4732 West 160th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4732 West 160th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4732 W 160th St. have any available units?
4732 W 160th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4732 W 160th St. currently offering any rent specials?
4732 W 160th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4732 W 160th St. pet-friendly?
No, 4732 W 160th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4732 W 160th St. offer parking?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not offer parking.
Does 4732 W 160th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4732 W 160th St. have a pool?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not have a pool.
Does 4732 W 160th St. have accessible units?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4732 W 160th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4732 W 160th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4732 W 160th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
