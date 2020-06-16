All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4726 W. 147th Street - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4726 W. 147th Street - 4
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

4726 W. 147th Street - 4

4726 West 147th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, and brand new Hardwood Floors! Kitchen includes stove. Laundry onsite. No pets.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4BEgnS31zoJ

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have any available units?
4726 W. 147th Street - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
4726 W. 147th Street - 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 offer parking?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have a pool?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have accessible units?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles