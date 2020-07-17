All apartments in Lawndale
4726 W. 147th Street - 2
4726 W. 147th Street - 2

4726 West 147th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, new carpet, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator. Laundry onsite. No pets.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zX1qxhZAkxU

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have any available units?
4726 W. 147th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have?
Some of 4726 W. 147th Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4726 W. 147th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
