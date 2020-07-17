Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4726 W. 147th Street - 2
Last updated July 11 2020 at 5:20 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4726 W. 147th Street - 2
4726 West 147th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4726 West 147th Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Large 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located in great Lawndale location. New paint, new carpet, kitchen includes stove, refrigerator. Laundry onsite. No pets.
VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zX1qxhZAkxU
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have any available units?
4726 W. 147th Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
What amenities does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have?
Some of 4726 W. 147th Street - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4726 W. 147th Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawndale
.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4726 W. 147th Street - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
