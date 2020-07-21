All apartments in Lawndale
4607 171st
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

4607 171st

4607 W 171st St · No Longer Available
Location

4607 W 171st St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
In very convenient area in Lawndale. 3 bed rooms and 1 bath . Walking distance to Galleria Mall and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

