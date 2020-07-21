All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated September 1 2019 at 10:55 AM

4605 171st Street

4605 West 171st Street · No Longer Available
Location

4605 West 171st Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
In very convenient area in Lawndale. 3 bed rooms and 1 bath . Walking distance to Galleria Mall and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 171st Street have any available units?
4605 171st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4605 171st Street currently offering any rent specials?
4605 171st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 171st Street pet-friendly?
No, 4605 171st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4605 171st Street offer parking?
No, 4605 171st Street does not offer parking.
Does 4605 171st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 171st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 171st Street have a pool?
No, 4605 171st Street does not have a pool.
Does 4605 171st Street have accessible units?
No, 4605 171st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 171st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 171st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 171st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 171st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
