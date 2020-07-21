4539 W. 173rd St C

Amenities

garbage disposal garage recently renovated some paid utils microwave range

Unit Amenities garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Lawndale C - Property Id: 206872



$1650 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled all NEW; floor, cabinets with brushed nickel handles and 2 lazy Suzy, quartz countertops, sinks, faucets, stove, microwave, blinds, windows, light fixtures, fresh paint. Huge closets and storage space, plus storage in garage. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, major restaurants and shopping centers. Minutes to 91,405 and 105 freeways.

Please txt.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206872

Property Id 206872



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5476372)