Lawndale, CA
4539 W. 173rd St C
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4539 W. 173rd St C

4539 West 173rd Street · No Longer Available
Lawndale
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Location

4539 West 173rd Street, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lawndale C - Property Id: 206872

$1650 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled all NEW; floor, cabinets with brushed nickel handles and 2 lazy Suzy, quartz countertops, sinks, faucets, stove, microwave, blinds, windows, light fixtures, fresh paint. Huge closets and storage space, plus storage in garage. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, major restaurants and shopping centers. Minutes to 91,405 and 105 freeways.
Please txt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206872
Property Id 206872

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5476372)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have any available units?
4539 W. 173rd St C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4539 W. 173rd St C have?
Some of 4539 W. 173rd St C's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 W. 173rd St C currently offering any rent specials?
4539 W. 173rd St C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 W. 173rd St C pet-friendly?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C offer parking?
Yes, 4539 W. 173rd St C offers parking.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have a pool?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C does not have a pool.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have accessible units?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have units with dishwashers?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4539 W. 173rd St C have units with air conditioning?
No, 4539 W. 173rd St C does not have units with air conditioning.
