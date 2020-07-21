4539 W. 173rd St C

Amenities
Lawndale C - Property Id: 206872
$1650 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom. Completely remodeled all NEW; floor, cabinets with brushed nickel handles and 2 lazy Suzy, quartz countertops, sinks, faucets, stove, microwave, blinds, windows, light fixtures, fresh paint. Huge closets and storage space, plus storage in garage. Walking distance to Galleria Mall, major restaurants and shopping centers. Minutes to 91,405 and 105 freeways.
Please txt.
No Pets Allowed
