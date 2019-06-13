All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM

4317 Redondo Beach Blvd

4317 Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4317 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd Available 07/01/19 3 bed 1.5 bath available - Pictures to follow soon

(RLNE4951166)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have any available units?
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd offer parking?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles