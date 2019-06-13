Rent Calculator
All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd
Last updated June 13 2019 at 10:24 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd
4317 Redondo Beach Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
4317 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd Available 07/01/19 3 bed 1.5 bath available - Pictures to follow soon
(RLNE4951166)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have any available units?
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
Is 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4317 Redondo Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd offer parking?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4317 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
