Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted throughout! 3 bedroom 2 bath Home, centrally located in the South Bay. Minutes from beaches, frwys, and shopping centers. Home has laundry hook ups and a long driveway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have any available units?
4311 West 160TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4311 West 160TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 West 160TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.