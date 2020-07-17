All apartments in Lawndale
Lawndale, CA
4311 West 160TH Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

4311 West 160TH Street

4311 W 160th St · No Longer Available
Location

4311 W 160th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful remodeled and freshly painted throughout! 3 bedroom 2 bath Home, centrally located in the South Bay. Minutes from beaches, frwys, and shopping centers. Home has laundry hook ups and a long driveway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 West 160TH Street have any available units?
4311 West 160TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4311 West 160TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4311 West 160TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 West 160TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street offer parking?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have a pool?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 West 160TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4311 West 160TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
