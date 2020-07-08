4245 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90504 Lawndale
Amenities
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Will have new Carpet and New Kitchen counter/with Granite installed Small Bedroom Large Closet Large Living Room Ceiling Fan Stove Street Parking available Close to Galleria Mall- Redondo Beach Close to Bus lines Close to Shopping Close to Freeways
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have any available units?
4245 Redondo Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have?
Some of 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Redondo Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.