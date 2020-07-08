All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4245 Redondo Beach Blvd

4245 Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90504
Lawndale

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
range
1 Bedroom
1 Bathroom
Will have new Carpet and New Kitchen counter/with Granite installed
Small Bedroom
Large Closet
Large Living Room
Ceiling Fan
Stove
Street Parking available
Close to Galleria Mall- Redondo Beach
Close to Bus lines
Close to Shopping
Close to Freeways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have any available units?
4245 Redondo Beach Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have?
Some of 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Redondo Beach Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd offers parking.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have a pool?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Redondo Beach Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

