All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 4233 Redondo Beach.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4233 Redondo Beach
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM

4233 Redondo Beach

4233 Redondo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

4233 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath, fully remodeled home! Brand new A/C, remodeled kitchen with laundry hook ups. Private alley access for work trucks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4233 Redondo Beach have any available units?
4233 Redondo Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 4233 Redondo Beach currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Redondo Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Redondo Beach pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach offer parking?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have a pool?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have accessible units?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4233 Redondo Beach has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles