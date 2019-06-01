Rent Calculator
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
4233 Redondo Beach
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4233 Redondo Beach
4233 Redondo Beach Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4233 Redondo Beach Boulevard, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale
Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom 1 bath, fully remodeled home! Brand new A/C, remodeled kitchen with laundry hook ups. Private alley access for work trucks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have any available units?
4233 Redondo Beach doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lawndale, CA
.
Is 4233 Redondo Beach currently offering any rent specials?
4233 Redondo Beach is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4233 Redondo Beach pet-friendly?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lawndale
.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach offer parking?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not offer parking.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have a pool?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have a pool.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have accessible units?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have accessible units.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with dishwashers?
No, 4233 Redondo Beach does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4233 Redondo Beach have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4233 Redondo Beach has units with air conditioning.
