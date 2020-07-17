All apartments in Lawndale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4156 160th St

4156 W 160th St · No Longer Available
Location

4156 W 160th St, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2 Bedrooms
1 Bath
Vacancy is part of a Duplex- Back House
Carpet and Tile floors
Plenty of kitchen cabinet space
Stove and Dishwasher Included
Laundry Hookups
Private Yard
Owner pays Trash
1-Car Garage
Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year

Amenities

Water
Private Yard
Laundry Hookups
1-Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

