2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Vacancy is part of a Duplex- Back House Carpet and Tile floors Plenty of kitchen cabinet space Stove and Dishwasher Included Laundry Hookups Private Yard Owner pays Trash 1-Car Garage Lease Duration: Minimum 1 Year
Amenities
Water Private Yard Laundry Hookups 1-Car Garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4156 160th St have any available units?
4156 160th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 4156 160th St have?
Some of 4156 160th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4156 160th St currently offering any rent specials?
4156 160th St is not currently offering any rent specials.