Lawndale, CA
16220 Osage Avenue
Last updated May 23 2020 at 1:06 PM

16220 Osage Avenue

16220 Osage Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16220 Osage Avenue, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16220 Osage Avenue have any available units?
16220 Osage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
Is 16220 Osage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16220 Osage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16220 Osage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue offer parking?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue have a pool?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16220 Osage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16220 Osage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

