14724 Inglewood Ave - 36

Amenities
Studio Apartment Nice upper Unit with white appliances, nice kitchen
laminated flooring, freshly painted unit, bathroom with vanity, toilet, and medicine cabinet
Nice upper Unit with white appliances, nice kitchen
laminated flooring, freshly painted unit, bathroom with vanity, toilet, and medicine cabinet
Utilities' included water, trash, electricity
Onsite Laundry Facility
Enjoy a great swim in our sparking pool
Great Location across the street from Lawndale High School, walking distance to LA
Fitness Center, Best Buy, Home Depot, Ross, Party City, Walmart, and many
restaurants to choose from