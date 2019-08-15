All apartments in Lawndale
Find more places like 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lawndale, CA
/
14724 Inglewood Ave - 36
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:24 PM

14724 Inglewood Ave - 36

14724 Inglewood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lawndale
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14724 Inglewood Ave, Lawndale, CA 90260
Lawndale

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Studio Apartment Nice upper Unit with white appliances, nice kitchen
laminated flooring, freshly painted unit, bathroom with vanity, toilet, and medicine cabinet
Nice upper Unit with white appliances, nice kitchen
laminated flooring, freshly painted unit, bathroom with vanity, toilet, and medicine cabinet

Utilities' included water, trash, electricity

Onsite Laundry Facility

Enjoy a great swim in our sparking pool

Great Location across the street from Lawndale High School, walking distance to LA

Fitness Center, Best Buy, Home Depot, Ross, Party City, Walmart, and many

restaurants to choose from

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have any available units?
14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lawndale, CA.
What amenities does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have?
Some of 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 currently offering any rent specials?
14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 pet-friendly?
No, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lawndale.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 offer parking?
Yes, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 offers parking.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have a pool?
Yes, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 has a pool.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have accessible units?
No, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 does not have accessible units.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14724 Inglewood Ave - 36 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lawndale 1 BedroomsLawndale 2 Bedrooms
Lawndale Apartments with GarageLawndale Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lawndale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA
Westlake Village, CASan Pasqual, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CAOak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles