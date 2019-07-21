14523 Freeman Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Luxury Townhome newly upgraded. Harwood-style plank flooring, granite countertops, upgraded lighting, washer/ dryer hookups are just a few.



Each unit has new luxury hardwood-style plank flooring, quarts counter tops, gas range, dishwasher and microwave range hood combination. Our units come with washer/dryer hookups on the second level near a large linen closet. 2 dedicated covered parking spaces for every unit. The wonderful upgrades are waiting for you.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.