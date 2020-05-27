Rent Calculator
5804 West Ave. L-11
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM
5804 West Ave. L-11
5804 West Avenue L 11
No Longer Available
Location
5804 West Avenue L 11, Lancaster, CA 93536
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have any available units?
5804 West Ave. L-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lancaster, CA
.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Lancaster Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have?
Some of 5804 West Ave. L-11's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5804 West Ave. L-11 currently offering any rent specials?
5804 West Ave. L-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 West Ave. L-11 pet-friendly?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lancaster
.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 offer parking?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not offer parking.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 West Ave. L-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have a pool?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not have a pool.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have accessible units?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 West Ave. L-11 has units with dishwashers.
