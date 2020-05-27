All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:30 AM

5804 West Ave. L-11

5804 West Avenue L 11 · No Longer Available
Location

5804 West Avenue L 11, Lancaster, CA 93536

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have any available units?
5804 West Ave. L-11 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have?
Some of 5804 West Ave. L-11's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5804 West Ave. L-11 currently offering any rent specials?
5804 West Ave. L-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5804 West Ave. L-11 pet-friendly?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 offer parking?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not offer parking.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5804 West Ave. L-11 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have a pool?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not have a pool.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have accessible units?
No, 5804 West Ave. L-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 5804 West Ave. L-11 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5804 West Ave. L-11 has units with dishwashers.
