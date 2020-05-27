All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:40 PM

43956 Gillan Avenue

43956 Gillan Avenue · (661) 349-4999
Location

43956 Gillan Avenue, Lancaster, CA 93535
Lincoln

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1899 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Indoor laundry, two car garage with opener, great play area and storage shed in back yard, gardener included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43956 Gillan Avenue have any available units?
43956 Gillan Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 43956 Gillan Avenue have?
Some of 43956 Gillan Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43956 Gillan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
43956 Gillan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43956 Gillan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 43956 Gillan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 43956 Gillan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 43956 Gillan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 43956 Gillan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43956 Gillan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43956 Gillan Avenue have a pool?
No, 43956 Gillan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 43956 Gillan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 43956 Gillan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 43956 Gillan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 43956 Gillan Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
