43956 Gillan Avenue

Amenities
Stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bath located on a cul-de-sac in East Lancaster. Open kitchen, dining, family room combination with formal living and dining space. Master bedroom suite with two walk-in closets. Tile floors downstairs, carpet upstairs. Indoor laundry, two car garage with opener, great play area and storage shed in back yard, gardener included.
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,400, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,400, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.