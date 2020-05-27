3228 W Avenue K4

Spacious 4 bedroom home in the city of Lancaster. 2 car direct access garage. Great floorpan with high ceilings. Cozy living room with fire place. Large yard with covered patio. Full laundry room . One bedroom downstairs off laundry room . Master with private master bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstair with full bathroom .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
