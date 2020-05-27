All apartments in Lancaster
3228 W Avenue K4
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

3228 W Avenue K4

3228 West Avenue K 4 · No Longer Available
Location

3228 West Avenue K 4, Lancaster, CA 93536

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the city of Lancaster. 2 car direct access garage. Great floorpan with high ceilings. Cozy living room with fire place. Large yard with covered patio. Full laundry room . One bedroom downstairs off laundry room . Master with private master bath and walk in closet. 2 additional bedrooms upstair with full bathroom .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3228 W Avenue K4 have any available units?
3228 W Avenue K4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, CA.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 3228 W Avenue K4 have?
Some of 3228 W Avenue K4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3228 W Avenue K4 currently offering any rent specials?
3228 W Avenue K4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3228 W Avenue K4 pet-friendly?
No, 3228 W Avenue K4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 3228 W Avenue K4 offer parking?
Yes, 3228 W Avenue K4 does offer parking.
Does 3228 W Avenue K4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3228 W Avenue K4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3228 W Avenue K4 have a pool?
No, 3228 W Avenue K4 does not have a pool.
Does 3228 W Avenue K4 have accessible units?
No, 3228 W Avenue K4 does not have accessible units.
Does 3228 W Avenue K4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3228 W Avenue K4 does not have units with dishwashers.
