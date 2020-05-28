All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2836 E Lingard Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, CA
/
2836 E Lingard Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

2836 E Lingard Street

2836 East Lingard Street · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lancaster
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2836 East Lingard Street, Lancaster, CA 93535
Tierra Bonita

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2836 E Lingard St Lancaster CA · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1405 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,405 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to al

(RLNE5761122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 E Lingard Street have any available units?
2836 E Lingard Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 E Lingard Street have?
Some of 2836 E Lingard Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 E Lingard Street currently offering any rent specials?
2836 E Lingard Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 E Lingard Street pet-friendly?
No, 2836 E Lingard Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2836 E Lingard Street offer parking?
Yes, 2836 E Lingard Street does offer parking.
Does 2836 E Lingard Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 E Lingard Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 E Lingard Street have a pool?
Yes, 2836 E Lingard Street has a pool.
Does 2836 E Lingard Street have accessible units?
No, 2836 E Lingard Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 E Lingard Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 E Lingard Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2836 E Lingard Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Granada Villas
43230 Gadsden Ave
Lancaster, CA 93534
Sienna Heights
43519 Kirkland Ave
Lancaster, CA 93535
Woodlands West
44004 Engle Way
Lancaster, CA 93536

Similar Pages

Lancaster 2 BedroomsLancaster Apartments with Balcony
Lancaster Apartments with GarageLancaster Apartments with Parking
Lancaster Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Burbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CABakersfield, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA
Alhambra, CANorwalk, CABrea, CAPalmdale, CAVictorville, CAInglewood, CASan Bernardino, CAGlendora, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Antelope Valley CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity