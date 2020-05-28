All apartments in Lancaster
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

1104 W Ave J-11

1104 West Avenue J 11 · (661) 406-2590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1104 West Avenue J 11, Lancaster, CA 93534

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1392 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway. Renter must have provable income, good credit and rental history to be considered. First months' rent plus deposit is required to move in. One-year lease agreement is required. Credit check is required for a fee of $35. COVID-19 forms will need to be signed to view the house and for move-in. Non-smoker, no drugs. Non pet owner preferred, but will consider with a pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 W Ave J-11 have any available units?
1104 W Ave J-11 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lancaster, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lancaster Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 W Ave J-11 have?
Some of 1104 W Ave J-11's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 W Ave J-11 currently offering any rent specials?
1104 W Ave J-11 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 W Ave J-11 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1104 W Ave J-11 is pet friendly.
Does 1104 W Ave J-11 offer parking?
Yes, 1104 W Ave J-11 offers parking.
Does 1104 W Ave J-11 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1104 W Ave J-11 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 W Ave J-11 have a pool?
No, 1104 W Ave J-11 does not have a pool.
Does 1104 W Ave J-11 have accessible units?
No, 1104 W Ave J-11 does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 W Ave J-11 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 W Ave J-11 does not have units with dishwashers.
