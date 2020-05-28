1104 W Ave J-11

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage range

Front house on a shared property for rent. Subject property has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room, 2 car garage, bonus room on a cul-de-sac in a quiet neighborhood. Very close to shopping and the 14 freeway. Renter must have provable income, good credit and rental history to be considered. First months' rent plus deposit is required to move in. One-year lease agreement is required. Credit check is required for a fee of $35. COVID-19 forms will need to be signed to view the house and for move-in. Non-smoker, no drugs. Non pet owner preferred, but will consider with a pet deposit.