All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 6210 Harvey Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CA
/
6210 Harvey Way
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

6210 Harvey Way

6210 E Harvey Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6210 E Harvey Way, Lakewood, CA 90713
Lakewood Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6210 Harvey Way Available 08/12/19 Desirable 3 Bedroom Home Located in Lakewood! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located in the city of Lakewood. The home has a 2-car detached garage and a large yard. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, complimentary window blinds, and laundry hook-ups off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with lots of cabinets for storage. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Hartwell Park. Located near Palo Verde Ave. and Carson St.

For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

(RLNE2183419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6210 Harvey Way have any available units?
6210 Harvey Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CA.
What amenities does 6210 Harvey Way have?
Some of 6210 Harvey Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6210 Harvey Way currently offering any rent specials?
6210 Harvey Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6210 Harvey Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6210 Harvey Way is pet friendly.
Does 6210 Harvey Way offer parking?
Yes, 6210 Harvey Way offers parking.
Does 6210 Harvey Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6210 Harvey Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6210 Harvey Way have a pool?
No, 6210 Harvey Way does not have a pool.
Does 6210 Harvey Way have accessible units?
No, 6210 Harvey Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6210 Harvey Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6210 Harvey Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6210 Harvey Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6210 Harvey Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Barcelona
11555 216th St
Lakewood, CA 90715

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Accessible ApartmentsLakewood Apartments with Balcony
Lakewood Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CA
Gardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles