Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6210 Harvey Way Available 08/12/19 Desirable 3 Bedroom Home Located in Lakewood! - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom house is located in the city of Lakewood. The home has a 2-car detached garage and a large yard. The interior of the home has fresh flooring and paint, complimentary window blinds, and laundry hook-ups off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with lots of cabinets for storage. This house is located close to schools, restaurants, shopping, and Hartwell Park. Located near Palo Verde Ave. and Carson St.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



DRE License #01251870



(RLNE2183419)