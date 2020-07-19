Rent Calculator
6159 Hayter Ave.
6159 Hayter Ave
6159 Hayter Ave
6159 Hayter Avenue
·
Location
6159 Hayter Avenue, Lakewood, CA 90712
Lakewood Gardens
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/20/19 Lakewood Rental - Property Id: 88354
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/88354
Property Id 88354
(RLNE4637027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have any available units?
6159 Hayter Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CA
.
What amenities does 6159 Hayter Ave have?
Some of 6159 Hayter Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6159 Hayter Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6159 Hayter Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6159 Hayter Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6159 Hayter Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave offer parking?
No, 6159 Hayter Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6159 Hayter Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have a pool?
No, 6159 Hayter Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have accessible units?
No, 6159 Hayter Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6159 Hayter Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6159 Hayter Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6159 Hayter Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
