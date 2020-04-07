Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

6137 Warwood Rd Available 07/16/19 Beautiful Lakewood House Comes with The Ultimate Man Cave! - Beautifully updated Lakewood house has the ultimate Man Cave feature complete with an extra fridge and large flat screen TV! Or... it can be your ultimate craft/hobby room! The choice is yours. The house itself is nearly 1,500 square feet of living space and includes a large living room, dining room, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths plus a spacious family room. There are hardwood floors throughout, central heat and air conditioning, and updated granite counters in the baths and kitchen. Appliances include: refrigerator, stove, double ovens, dishwasher, washer and dryer. The large backyard includes pergola covered patio with outdoor dining furniture, small self-sustaining fish pond and an outdoor sound system that is also inside the home. Rent includes water, sewer and trash services. A small and well behaved pet will be considered.

Located at 6137 Warwood Rd., Lakewood CA 90713.

Call today to schedule a private viewing appointment: We Manage Inc. (562) 233-9999.



